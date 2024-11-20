PWD Invites Tender for Construction of Toilet Kitchen and Extension of Conference Hall Etc.- 2024_CEPWD_54830_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of Toilet Kitchen and Extension of Conference Hall Etc. and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.
The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.
Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the
Construction of Toilet Kitchen and Extension of Conference Hall Etc.
Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_54830_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Description: construction of 02 nos. sentry post 01 no car shed 01 no bike stand internal brick soling road one water pump 02hp), bore hole with gi pipes and one iron gate at newly constructed supdt. of police khowai office premises 799202 : khowai
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Document
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 16.03 Lacs
EMD: INR 32.06 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 16-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 05-12-2024
Last Date for Submission: 05-12-2024
Opening Date: 05-12-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Khowai, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer PWD RandB Khowai Division
Contact Address: O/o The Executive Engineer PWD RandB Khowai Division