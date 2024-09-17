PWD Invites Tender for Fdr of the Pwd Road from Munda Basti Purba Ganki to Jamtilla in Tripura- 2024_CEPWD_52868_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Inviting Tender for Fdr of the Pwd Road from Munda Basti Purba Ganki to Jamtilla in Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.
Public Works Department requests a Fdr of the Pwd Road from Munda Basti Purba Ganki to Jamtilla in Tripura
Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_52868_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Departmen
Brief: fdr of the pwd road from munda basti purba ganki to jamtilla l 0.80 km under pwd randb khowai subdivision during the year 2024 2025 sh wbm iii recarpeting seal coat protection work etc.
Description: fdr of the pwd road from munda basti purba ganki to jamtilla l 0.80 km under pwd randb khowai subdivision during the year 2024 2025 sh wbm iii recarpeting seal coat protection work etc. 799202 : khowai
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 46.16 Lacs
EMD: INR 92.33 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 12-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 21-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 21-09-2024
Opening Date: 21-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Khowai, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer PWD RandB Khowai Division
Contact Address: O/O The Executive Engineer PWD RandB Khowai Division