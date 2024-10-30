PWD Invites Tender for Fdr to the Pwd Road from Ashwini Market Fultali Road to Ward No 6 - 2024_CEPWD_54150_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Fdr to the Pwd Road from Ashwini Market Fultali Road to Ward No 6 within Ic Nagar Gp and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.
The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.
fdr to pwd road from ashwini market fultali road to ward no 6 within ic nagar gp upto sailendra sarkar house (l_0 point 65 km) under amtali pwd sub division during the year 2024_25_sh patch repairing, patch metalling, carpeting, premix seal coat with
Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_54150_1
Tendering Authority: Public Work Department
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Estimated Cost: INR 16.46 Lacs
EMDINR 32.92 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 28-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 18-11-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 11-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-11-2024
Opening Date: 18-11-2024
Location 1: Bishalgarh, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer,Bishalgarh Division,PWD(RnB)
Contact Address: O/O Executive Engineer,BishalgarhDivision,PWD(RnB)