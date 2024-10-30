PWD Invites Tender for Fdr to the Pwd Road from Kanchanmala Bazar (Laxmi Cherra Ramkrishna Hs School) - 2024_CEPWD_54168_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Fdr to the Pwd Road from Kanchanmala Bazar (Laxmi Cherra Ramkrishna Hs School) to Kanchanmala Hospital and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.
Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the
fdr to the pwd road from kanchanmala bazar (laxmi cherra ramkrishna hs school) to kanchanmala hospital (l_1 point 50 km) under amtali pwd (rnb) sub division during the year 2024_25_sh wbm (portion from ch 0 point 60 km to ch 1 point 50 km)_gr_ii
Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_54168_1
Tendering Authority: Public Work Department
Description: fdr to the pwd road from kanchanmala bazar (laxmi cherra ramkrishna hs school) to kanchanmala hospital (l_1 point 50 km) under amtali pwd (rnb) sub division during the year 2024_25_sh wbm (portion from ch 0 point 60 km to ch 1 point 50 km)_gr_ii 799130 : kanchanmala
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 24.20 Lacs
EMD: INR 48.40 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 28-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 18-11-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 11-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-11-2024
Opening Date: 18-11-2024
Location 1: Bishalgarh, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer,BishalgarhDivision,PWD(RnB)
Contact Address: O/O Executive Engineer,BishalgarhDivision,PWD(RnB)