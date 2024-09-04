PWD Invites Tender for Flood Damage Repair To The Road From Jogendranagar Railway Over Bridge To Bangeswar Cross Girder Bridge -2024_CEPWD_51738_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Flood Damage Repair To The Road From Jogendranagar Railway Over Bridge To Bangeswar Cross Girder Bridge and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.
Public Works Department requests a 9. Flood damage repair to the road from jogendranagar railway over bridge to bangeswar cross girder bridge via malaynagar gp and anandanagar gp l 5 point 20 km under dukli sub-division pwd randb during the year 2024 - 25 / sh removal of side shoulder
Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_51738_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: 9. Flood damage repair to the road from jogendranagar railway over bridge to bangeswar cross girder bridge via malaynagar gp and anandanagar gp l 5 point 20 km under dukli sub-division pwd randb during the year 2024 - 25 / sh removal of side shoulder
Description: 9. flood damage repair to the road from jogendranagar railway over bridge to bangeswar cross girder bridge via malaynagar gp and anandanagar gp l 5 point 20 km under dukli sub-division pwd randb during the year 2024 - 25 / sh removal of side shoulder 799003 : dukli
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per DNIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 24.26 Lacs
EMD: INR 48.52 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 28-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 19-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 19-09-2024
Opening Date: 19-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Bishalgarh, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): O/O Executive Engineer, Bishalgarh Division
Contact Address: O/O Executive Engineer, Bishalgarh Division