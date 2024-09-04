PWD Invites Tender for Flood Protection / Anti Erosion Work Along The Bank of River Howrah-2024_CEWR_51797_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Flood Protection / Anti Erosion Work Along The Bank of River Howrah and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.
Public Works Department requests a Flood protection / anti erosion work along the bank of rivern howrah for protection of vulnerable locations from champaknagar to west champamura under jirania sadar sub-division of west tripura district / anti erosion works from the house of jagadi
Reference No: 2024_CEWR_51797_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Flood protection / anti erosion work along the bank of rivern howrah for protection of vulnerable locations from champaknagar to west champamura under jirania sadar sub-division of west tripura district / anti erosion works from the house of jagadi
Description: flood protection / anti erosion work along the bank of rivern howrah for protection of vulnerable locations from champaknagar to west champamura under jirania sadar sub-division of west tripura district / anti erosion works from the house of jagadi 799001 : agartala
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 30.97 Lacs
EMD: INR 61.95 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 28-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 17-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 17-09-2024
Opening Date: 18-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): THE EE WRD I KUNJABAN
Contact Address: O/O THE EE WRD I KUNJABAN