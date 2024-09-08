PWD Invites Tender for Improvement of Road from Khatikuchi to Allia Chowk Under Mukhya Mantrir Unnoto Pakipath Nirman Aachani - 2024_PWD_38735_49

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Improvement of Road from Khatikuchi to Allia Chowk Under Mukhya Mantrir Unnoto Pakipath Nirman Aachani and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Department
The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.
Public Works Department requests an Improvement of Road from Khatikuchi to Allia Chowk Under Mukhya Mantrir Unnoto Pakipath Nirman Aachani.
Reference No: 2024_PWD_38735_49
Tendering Authority: Public Works Road Department
Brief: stbr/ridf-xxx/nalbari/01 improvement of road from khatikuchi to allia chowk under mukhya mantrir unnoto pakipath nirman aachani under ridf-xxx of nabard for the year 2024-25
Description: stbr/ridf-xxx/nalbari/01 improvement of road from khatikuchi to allia chowk under mukhya mantrir unnoto pakipath nirman aachani under ridf-xxx of nabard for the year 2024-25 781335 : nalbari open tender public works roads department
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 5.49 CR.
EMD: INR 10.97 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.97 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 05-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 21-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 21-09-2024
Opening Date: 23-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Nalbari, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): CE, PWD(Roads), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3
Contact Address: O/O The CE, PWD(Roads), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3