PWD Invites Tender for Improvement of Silonijan to Dolonipathar Road (Ch. 3300.00m To Ch 9300.00m) - 2024_PWD_38695_94

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a Improvement of Silonijan to Dolonipathar Road (Ch. 3300.00m To Ch 9300.00m).

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_PWD_38695_94

Tendering Authority: Public Works Road Department

Brief: mmuppna_ridf_xxx_24_25_95 improvement of silonijan to dolonipathar road (ch. 3300.00m to ch 9300.00m) l-6.00 km under mukhya mantrir unnoto pakipath nirman aachani (mmuppna) under ridf-xxx of nabard for the year 2024-25

Description: mmuppna_ridf_xxx_24_25_95 improvement of silonijan to dolonipathar road (ch. 3300.00m to ch 9300.00m) l-6.00 km under mukhya mantrir unnoto pakipath nirman aachani (mmuppna) under ridf-xxx of nabard for the year 2024-25 785601 : golaghatopen tender public works roads department

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 5.49 CR.

EMD: INR 10.98 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 10.98 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 05-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 20-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 20-09-2024

Opening Date: 20-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Golaghat, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CE, PWD(Roads), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3Contact AddressO/O The CE, PWD(Roads), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3