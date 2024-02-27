PWD Invites Tender for Installation Of Bronze Statue, College Logo, S.S. Lettering Etc. At Entrance Gate Of Govt. Ayurvedic College, Guwahati-2024_PWBNH_36579_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Installation Of Bronze Statue, College Logo, S.S. Lettering Etc. At Entrance Gate Of Govt. Ayurvedic College, Guwahati and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department
Public Works Department requests a Installation Of Bronze Statue, College Logo, S.S. Lettering Etc. At Entrance Gate Of Govt. Ayurvedic College, Guwahati
Reference No: 2024_PWBNH_36579_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Installation Of Bronze Statue, College Logo, S.S. Lettering Etc. At Entrance Gate Of Govt. Ayurvedic College, Guwahati-14
Description: installation of bronze statue, college logo, s.s. lettering etc. at entrance gate of govt. ayurvedic college, guwahati-14 781014 : jalukbari, guwahati-14
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer to Tender Documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 24.94 Lacs
EMD: INR 49.88 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 23-02-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 11-03-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 26-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 11-03-2024
Opening Date: 12-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer
Contact Address: Office of the EXECUTIVE ENGINEER, P.W.D. Jalukbari and Guwahati West Territorial Building Division, Jalukbari, Guwahati-13, Assam