PWD Invites Tender for Maintenance and Repairing of Block No 1, 3, and 5,6 at Secretariat Building - 2024_CEPWD_54181_1

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the

maintenance and repairing of block no 1, 3, and 5,6 at secretariat building during the year 2024-25 under capital complex division.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_54181_1

Tendering Authority: Public Work Department

Brief: maintenance and repairing of block no 1, 3, and 5,6 at secretariat building during the year 2024-25 under capital complex division.

Description: maintenance and repairing of block no 1, 3, and 5,6 at secretariat building during the year 2024-25 under capital complex division. 799010 : capital complex, agartala

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 23.65 Lacs

EMD: INR 47.30 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 18-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 18-11-2024

Opening Date: 18-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, Capital Complex Division, PWD

Contact Address: O/0 the Executive Engineer, Capital Complex Division, PWD(Buildings), Agartala