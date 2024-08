PWD Invites Tender for Maintenance of different govt. quarters in Agartala-2024_CEPWD_51395_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Proposed Academic Cum Administrative Building at Jagiroad College and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction of Proposed Academic Cum Administrative Building at Jagiroad College and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Department

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a ar and mo of govt. residential buildings during the year 2024 25 sh maintenance of different govt. quarters including other govt. buildings under the jurisdiction of central ii sub division, agartala

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_51395_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: ar and mo of govt. residential buildings during the year 2024 25 sh maintenance of different govt. quarters including other govt. buildings under the jurisdiction of central ii sub division, agartala

Description: ar and mo of govt. residential buildings during the year 2024 25 sh maintenance of different govt. quarters including other govt. buildings under the jurisdiction of central ii sub division, agartala 799001 : agartala

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 48.57 Lacs

EMD: INR 97.14 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Get Finance For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 30-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 30-08-2024

Opening Date: 30-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional): SE PWD NAGAON BUILDING CIRCLE NAGAON

Contact Address: O/O THE SUPERINTENDING ENGINEER, PWD, NAGAON BUILDING CIRCLE, NAGAON

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid