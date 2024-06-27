PWD Invites Tender for Maintenance Of Pmgsy Handed Over Road From Purathal To Husen Sardar Para Ghosh Para At Tripura-2024_CEPWD_50022_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Maintenance Of Pmgsy Handed Over Road From Purathal To Husen Sardar Para Ghosh Para At Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.
Public Works Department requests a Maintenance Of Pmgsy Handed Over Road From Purathal To Husen Sardar Para Ghosh Para At Tripura
Reference No.- 2024_CEPWD_50022_1
Tendering Authority- Public Works Department
Brief- Maintenance Of Pmgsy Handed Over Road From Purathal To Husen Sardar Para Ghosh Para L0-61 Length 1 Point 28 Km Under Bishalgarh Ac During The Year 2024-25 / Sh- Patch Repairing Patch Metalling Carpeting Re-Carpeting Soling Protection Work Pucca Drain
Pre-Qualification Criteria- As per DNIT
Website (Optional)- Click here to open website
Estimated Cost- INR 40.49 Lacs
EMD- INR 80.97 Thousand
Document Fee- INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 24-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 16-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 04-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 16-07-2024
Opening Date: 16-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location1- Bishalgarh, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional)- Executive Engineer, Bishalgarh Divis
Contact Address- O/O Executive Engineer, Bishalgarh Division
