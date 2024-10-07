PWD Invites Tender for Moydah-Khakurdah-Beliachandi Road from 0.30 km. to 2.00 km in Tripura- NIT: 07 of 2024-2025

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Moydah-Khakurdah-Beliachandi Road from 0.30 km. to 2.00 km in Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.

About PWD

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Moydah-Khakurdah-Beliachandi Road from 0.30 km. to 2.00 km in Tripura

Tender Details

Reference No: NIT: 07 of 2024-2025

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: moydah-khakurdah-beliachandi road from 0.30 km. to 2.00 km (right side), 2.30 km to 3.50 km(rs) from 6.60 km to 7.25 km (both sides) total length 4200.00 m repairing & restoration of road side flank of damages caused by laying of water supply pipe line under south 24 pgs.ws division-i, phe under south 24-parganas highway division in the dist of south 24 pgs

Key Dates *

Last Date for Submission: 25-10-2024

Opening Date: 28-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: South Tripura, Tripura, India

