PWD Invites Tender for Mtc. Of A. D. Nagar Road No.9 in Agartala-2024_CEPWD_48232_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Mtc. Of A. D. Nagar Road No.9 in Agartala and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department
The Sentinel is the online tender website that Mtc. Of A. D. Nagar Road No.9 in Agartala and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Department.
The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.
Public Works Department requests a proposal for Mtc. Of A. D. Nagar Road No.9 And 15 Including 1 No Box Culvert Under Jurisdiction Of Central-Viii Sub Division Pwd R And B Under Amc Ward No. 39 For The Year 2024-25 Sh Box Culvert, Patch Soling, Patch Wbm, Re-Carpeting, Grouting, Drain Etc
Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_48232_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Mtc. Of A. D. Nagar Road No.9 And 15 Including 1 No Box Culvert Under Jurisdiction Of Central-Viii Sub Division Pwd R And B Under Amc Ward No. 39 For The Year 2024-25 Sh Box Culvert, Patch Soling, Patch Wbm, Re-Carpeting, Grouting, Drain Etc
Description:mtc. of a. d. nagar road no.9 and 15 including 1 no box culvert under jurisdiction of central-viii sub division pwd r and b under amc ward no. 39 for the year 2024-25 sh box culvert, patch soling, patch wbm, re-carpeting, grouting, drain etc 799001 : agartala open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 24.22 Lacs
EMD: INR 48.43 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 07-03-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 26-03-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 16-03-2024
Last Date for Submission: 26-03-2024
Opening Date: 26-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, Agartala Division No.V
Contact Address: Executive Engineer, Agartala Division No.V
Disclaimer: Tender247 tries to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take submit the bid.