PWD Invites Tender for Periodical Repair of Road from Solonala to Bagaicherra Panchayet Office Road in Tripura -2024_CEPWD_53216_1

Public Works Department requests a Periodical Repair of Road from Solonala to Bagaicherra Panchayet Office Road in Tripura
Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_53216_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: periodical repair of road from solonala to bagaicherra panchayet office road from ch point 1 point 350 to ch 2 point 850 km during the year 2024 25 sh surface drain pot holes repair re carpeting seal coat protection works etc
Description: periodical repair of road from solonala to bagaicherra panchayet office road from ch point 1 point 350 to ch 2 point 850 km during the year 2024 25 sh surface drain pot holes repair re carpeting seal coat protection works etc 799263 : pecharthal
Pre-Qualification Criteria: as per dnit
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 37.79 Lacs
EMD: INR 75.58 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 23-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 23-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 23-10-2024
Opening Date: 23-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kumarghat, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer PWD R and B Kumarghat Divis
Contact Address: The Executive Engineer PWD R and B Kumarghat Divis