PWD Invites Tender for Periodical Repair Of The Road From Aa Road Near Kumarghat Police Station At Tripura- 2024_CEPWD_50783_1

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a Periodical Repair Of The Road From Aa Road Near Kumarghat Police Station At Tripura

Tender Details

Reference No.- 2024_CEPWD_50783_1

Tendering Authority- Public Works Department

Brief- Periodical Repair Of The Road From Aa Road Near Kumarghat Police Station To The Tea Shop Of Sri Ranjit Biswas Towards Fci Godown Total Length 400 Mtr During The Year 2024 25 Sh Soling Metalling Carpeting Nnd Rcc Drain Work Etc

Description- periodical repair of the road from aa road near kumarghat police station to the tea shop of sri ranjit biswas towards fci godown total length 400 mtr during the year 2024 25 sh soling metalling carpeting nnd rcc drain work etc 799264 : kumarghat

Pre-Qualification Criteria- As per DNIeT

Website (Optional)- Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost- INR 84.74 Lacs

EMD- INR 1.69 Lacs

Document Fee- INR 4.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 06-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 05-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 23-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 05-08-2024

Opening Date: 05-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location1- Kumarghat, Tripura, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)- The Executive Engineer PWD R and B Kumarghat Divis

Contact Address- The Executive Engineer PWD R and B Kumarghat Divis

