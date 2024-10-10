PWD Invites Tender for Protection Work at Baralutma Near School Maharani Near Chandradhan Memorial School - 2024_CEWR_53723_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Protection Work at Baralutma Near School Maharani Near Chandradhan Memorial School and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Inviting Tender for Protection Work at Baralutma Near School Maharani Near Chandradhan Memorial School and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Department

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Protection Work at Baralutma Near School Maharani Near Chandradhan Memorial School.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEWR_53723_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: protection work at baralutma near school maharani near chandradhan memorial school rakhaltali near the house of khogendra debnath and ramendra debnath under salema block from erosion of river dhalai during the year 2021 22 sh bank protection work by work by cement concrete block 1 4 8 length 300.00 mtr. job no. tr 34 nabard ridf xxix 2023 2024.

Description: protection work at baralutma near school maharani near chandradhan memorial school rakhaltali near the house of khogendra debnath and ramendra debnath 799285 : kamalpuropen tenderchief engineer pwd (wr)||additional ce agartala||ee wr investigation div agartala||ee wrd v kamalpur

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer to the tender documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 2.50 CR.

EMD: INR 4.99 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 8.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 05-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 04-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 04-11-2024

Opening Date: 04-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kamalpur, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, PWD (WR D-V), Kamalpur

Contact Address: Executive Engineer, PWD (WR D-V), Kamalpur