PWD Invites Tender for Renovation of Mbb College Quarters at College Tilla During The Year 2023 24- 2024_CEPWD_53569_1
About PWD
The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.
About Tender
Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the Renovation of mbb college quarters at college tilla during the year 2023 24 maintenance of non residential govt. building during the year 2023 24 renovation of mbb college quarters sh civil and sanitary works sh repairing of pump mortor near lakeview
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_53569_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Renovation of mbb college quarters at college tilla during the year 2023 24 maintenance of non residential govt. building during the year 2023 24 renovation of mbb college quarters sh civil and sanitary works sh repairing of pump mortor near lakeview
Description: Renovation of mbb college quarters at college tilla during the year 2023 24 maintenance of non residential govt. building during the year 2023 24 renovation of mbb college quarters sh civil and sanitary works sh repairing of pump mortor near lakeview
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender document.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 12.19 Lacs
EMD: INR 24.37 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 01-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 22-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 22-10-2024
Opening Date: 22-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, Agartala Division No.I
Contact Address: Executive Engineer, Agartala Division No.I