PWD invites tender for repairing and renovation of the csb office building, including electrification, furniture and accessories at Kokrajhar - 2024_BTC_38590_1

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a repairing and renovation of the csb office building, including electrification, furniture and accessories at Kokrajhar.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_BTC_38590_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: repairing and renovation of the csb office building, including electrification, furniture and accessories at kokrajhar. tn no.08_02

Description: repairing and renovation of the csb office building, including electrification, furniture and accessories at kokrajhar. tn no.08_02 783370 : kokrajharopen tender bodoland territorial council-pwd||director cum chd - pwd btc

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Refer to Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 99.09 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.98 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 22-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 12-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 12-09-2024

Opening Date: 13-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kokrajhar, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Sri Padmananda Choudhury

Contact Address: O/o the Addl. Chief Engineer-cum-Director, PWD, BTC, Kokrajhar