PWD Invites Tender for Repairing Plaster, Repairing Gci Sheet, Wall Painting, Boundary Wall - 2024_CEPWD_54178_1

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tenders for the

Repairing Plaster, Repairing Gci Sheet, Wall Painting, Boundary Wall.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_54178_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: repairing plaster, repairing gci sheet, wall painting, boundary wall gci sheet painting 2) mtc. of bishramganj section office during the year 2024-25

Description: mtc. of bishramganj section office during the year 2024-25 799103 : bishramganj open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 9.02 Lacs

EMD: INR 18.03 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 28-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 28-11-2024

Opening Date: 29-11-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, Bishramganj PWD R and B Div

Contact Address: O/o the Executive Engineer, PWD (RnB), Bishramganj