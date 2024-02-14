PWD Invites Tender for Repairing Renovation And Painting Of Adarsha Vidyalaya Model School At Hailakandi -2024_PWBNH_36196_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Repairing Renovation And Painting Of Adarsha Vidyalaya Model School At Hailakandi and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Repairing Renovation And Painting Of Adarsha Vidyalaya Model School At Hailakandi and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Department.
The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.
Public Works Department requests a Repairing Renovation And Painting Of Adarsha Vidyalaya Model School At Hailakandi
Reference No: 2024_PWBNH_36196_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Repairing Renovation And Painting Of Adarsha Vidyalaya Model School At Aloicherra Manipur Under South Hailakandi Development Block At Hailakandi District
Description: repairing renovation and painting of adarsha vidyalaya model school at aloicherra manipur under south hailakandi development block at hailakandi district 788161 : aloicherra, manipur in hailakandi district open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per NIT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 79.66 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.59 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 12-02-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 04-03-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 23-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 04-03-2024
Opening Date: 04-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Hailakandi, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): SE PWD Silchar Building Circle Silchar
Contact Address: SE PWD Silchar Building Circle Silchar