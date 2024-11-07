PWD Invites Tender for Running and Mtc.of Rws Scheme in Sepahijala Dist./ Sh Providing in Tripura- 2024_CEDWS_54384_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Running and Mtc.of Rws Scheme in Sepahijala Dist./ Sh Providing in Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.
Public Works Department requests a Running and Mtc.of Rws Scheme in Sepahijala Dist./ Sh Providing in Tripura
Reference No: 2024_CEDWS_54384_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: running and mtc.of rws scheme in sepahijala dist./ sh providing and fitting fixing of starter spare parts and other electrical accessories , panel board under kathalia rd block with in the jurisdiction of dws sub-division, kathalia during the year
Description: running and mtc.of rws scheme in sepahijala dist./ sh providing and fitting fixing of starter spare parts and other electrical accessories , panel board under kathalia rd block with in the jurisdiction of dws sub-division, kathalia during the year 799131 : kathalia
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender Document
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 19.39 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 04-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 25-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 25-11-2024
Opening Date: 26-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): THE EXECUTIVE ENGINEER
Contact Address: O/o The Executive Engineer DWS Division Bishalgarh