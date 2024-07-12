PWD Invites Tender for Setting Up Of Honble Chief Ministers Secretariat - 2024_PWBNH_37934_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Setting Up Of Honble Chief Ministers Secretariat In Dibrugarh District Assam and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.
The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects.
Public Works Department requests a proposal for the tender for the Setting Up Of Honble Chief Ministers Secretariat In Dibrugarh District Assam.
Reference No: 2024_PWBNH_37934_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: Setting Up Of Honble Chief Ministers Secretariat In Dibrugarh District Assam
Description: setting up of honble chief ministers secretariat in dibrugarh district assam 786005 : dibrugarh
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.88 CR.
EMD: INR 3.77 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 3.77 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 10-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 31-07-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 17-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 31-07-2024
Opening Date: 02-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Superintending Engineer, PWD Dibrugarh Bldg Circle
Contact Address: Office of Superintending Engineer, PWD, Dibrugarh Building Circle, Dibrugarh