PWD Invites Tender for Strengthening of Mora Chowmohani To Te College in Tripura- 2024_CEPWD_52810_1

Public Works Department requests a Strengthening of Mora Chowmohani To Te College in Tripura
Reference No: 2024_CEPWD_52810_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Departmen
Brief: strengthening of mora chowmohani to te college via chakbasta under jirania r.d. block (length 5.90 km) under scheme for special assistance to states for capital investment for 2024-25
Description: strengthening of mora chowmohani to te college via chakbasta under jirania r.d. block (length 5.90 km) under scheme for special assistance to states for capital investment for 2024-25 799045 : jirania
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per DNIeT
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 9.34 CR.
EMD: INR 18.67 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 12-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 17-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 17-10-2024
Opening Date: 17-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Jirania, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, PWD(R and B) Jirania Division
Contact Address: O/o The EE, PWD (R and B), Jirania