PWD Invites Tender for Upgradation And Maintenance Of Phairuang To Thenhlum (Upto Bolia)- 2024_MZPWD_134544_1

Public Works Department requests a proposal for the Upgradation And Maintenance Of Phairuang To Thenhlum (Upto Bolia)
Reference No.- 2024_MZPWD_134544_1
Tendering Authority- Public Works Department
Brief- Upgradation And Maintenance Of Phairuang To Thenhlum (Upto Bolia)
Description- phairuang to thenhlum (upto bolia) 796691 : phairuang
Pre-Qualification Criteria- Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional)- Click here to open website
Estimated Cost- INR 54.41 CR.
EMD- INR 54.41 CR.
Document Fee- INR 10.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection- 07-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection- 18-06-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date- 12-06-2024
Last Date for Submission- 18-06-2024
Opening Date- 19-06-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location1- Aizwal, Mizoram, India
Contact Person (Optional)- Chief Executive Officer, MiRRDA
Contact Address-Chief Executive Officer, MiRRDA
