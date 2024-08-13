PWD Invites Tender for Upgradation of Road in Agartala- 2024_PWDTR_766364_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Upgradation of Road in Agartala and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Upgradation of Road in Agartala and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Public Works Department
The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.
Public Works Department requests a pmgsy road works upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri (package no- tr0609p3) (length-6.00 km) under karbook block. 2. mrl01-south kbk panchayat office to kalirai para via karbook chc and sirish ch. para girls high scho 799104 : karbook
Reference No: 2024_PWDTR_766364_1
Tendering Authority: Public Works Department
Brief: pmgsy road works upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri (package no- tr0609p3) (length-6.00 km) under karbook block. 2. mrl01-south kbk panchayat office to kalirai para via karbook chc and sirish ch. para girls high scho 799104 : karbook
Description: upgradation of road from 1. mrl08-kbk- slc (nabajoy para chellagang via south ekcheri (package no- tr0609p3) (length-6.00 km) under karbook block. 2. mrl01-south kbk panchayat office to kalirai para via karbook chc and sirish ch. para girls high scho 799104 : karbook
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 18.80 CR.
EMD: INR 37.60 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 01-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 08-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-08-2024
Opening Date: 30-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): O/o the Empoewered Officer TRRDA
Contact Address: O/o the Empowered Officer, TRRDA, 7th Block, 2nd Floor, Secretariat Building, Agartala