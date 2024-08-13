PWD Invites Tender for Wss undr Jjm wthin Killa Rd Blck/sh - 2024_CEDWS_51111_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Wss undr Jjm wthin Killa Rd Blck/sh and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Department.

About PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) is an important aspect in the Government sector and in the public sector. Therefore, the construction of roads, bridges, and all the related civil projects must be organized and systematic. Hence the Public Works Department (PWD) is the organization to handle these government projects. These projects are crucial as they help in the development of the country. For example, a well-constructed road will promote an efficient transportation system that will contribute to the economy of the country. It makes transportation and other operations easier through construction projects. It reduces unemployment by providing opportunities to people having different skills. Therefore, the Public Works Department holds great importance in the progress of the country.

About Tender

Public Works Department requests requests a proposal for the tenders for

wss undr jjm wthin killa rd blck/sh- prvdng, fttng fxng pvc hydrant post, rcc platfrm wth jjm logo at individual households in/c necesry pvc pips, fttngs undr dws sd, killa durng 2023-24(gr-iv).

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEDWS_51111_1

Tendering Authority: Public Works Department

Brief: corrigendum : wss undr jjm wthin killa rd blck/sh- prvdng, fttng fxng pvc hydrant post, rcc platfrm wth jjm logo at individual households in/c necesry pvc pips, fttngs undr dws sd, killa durng 2023-24(gr-iv).

Description: wss undr jjm wthin killa rd blck/sh- prvdng, fttng fxng pvc hydrant post, rcc platfrm wth jjm logo at individual households in/c necesry pvc pips, fttngs undr dws sd, killa durng 2023-24(gr-iv). 799114 : killa

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 43.44 Lacs

EMD: INR 86.89 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 16-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 27-08-2024

Opening Date: 27-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Udaipur (tripura), Tripura, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer

Contact Address: O/O The Executive Engineer, DWS Division, Udaipur, Gomati District, Tripura

