PWRD Invites Tender for Construction Of Barbaruakhat T.E. Roads in Charaideo-2024_PWD_39700_58

The Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWRD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWRD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.
Public Works Road Department requests a Construction of tiok t.e. roads teli line. panika line. teli nath tassa line and 13 no line under ridf-xxx of nabard for the year 2024-25 under charaideo district territorial road division of sonari lac
Reference No: 2024_PWD_39700_58
Tendering Authority: Public Works Road Department
Brief: Construction of salkathoni t.e. roads for dhubi line. for karuwa line. for tanti line. for new line , for pator chuk line under ridf-xxx of nabard for the year 2024-25 under charaideo district territorial road division of sonari lac
Description: maint/ridf/te/2024-25/63 785690 : sonari
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.00 CR.
EMD: INR 2.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 07-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 24-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 24-10-2024
Opening Date: 25-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Charaideo, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): CE, PWD(Roads), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3
Contact Address: O/O The CE, PWD(Roads), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3