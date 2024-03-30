PWRD Invites Tender for Construction Of Rcc Bridge in Hailakandi District- 2024_PWRDW_37049_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Rcc Bridge in Hailakandi District and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Road Department.

About PWRD

The Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWRD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWRD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.

About Tender

Public Works Road Department requests a proposal for the Corrigendum : Ce/Eap/Arrbp/Ocb/Bridges3/Hailakandi/01construction Of Br. In Hailakandi District I. Br Over River Dholeshwar Connecting Villgs Chandipur Pt.I With Chiporsangan Pt-Iii Ii. Br. No. 1/2 Over River Barakhal Iii. Br. On Bhabanipur Pwd Rd To Sayedpur

Tender Details

Reference No.- 2024_PWRDW_37049_1

Tendering Authority- Public Works Road Department

Brief- Corrigendum : Ce/Eap/Arrbp/Ocb/Bridges3/Hailakandi/01construction Of Br. In Hailakandi District I. Br Over River Dholeshwar Connecting Villgs Chandipur Pt.I With Chiporsangan Pt-Iii Ii. Br. No. 1/2 Over River Barakhal Iii. Br. On Bhabanipur Pwd Rd To Sayedpur

Description- construction of bridges in hailakandi district i. br. on over river dholeshwar connecting villages chandipur pt-i with chiporsangan pt-iii ii. br. no. 1/2 on over river barakhal at bagorgul near nachghar iii. br. on bhabanipur pwd road to sayedpur 788151 : hailakandi open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria- Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost- INR 11.38 CR.

EMD- INR 22.77 Lacs.

Document Fee- INR 5.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 08-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 14-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 17-04-2024

Opening Date: 17-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location1- Hailakandi , Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)- Chief Engineer, PWRD, Assam

Contact Address- O/o the Chief Engineer, PWRD, Assam, Fatasil Ambari, Guwahati-25

