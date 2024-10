PWRD Invites Tender for Construction of Road from Quarry Chowk Doomni Road to Tea Estate Main Line-2024_PWD_39143_113

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Road from Quarry Chowk Doomni Road to Tea Estate Main Line and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Road Department.

About PWD

The Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWRD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWRD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.

About Tender

Public Works Road Department requests a Construction of Road from Quarry Chowk Doomni Road to Tea Estate Main Line

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_PWD_39143_113

Tendering Authority: Public Works Road Department

Description: te_ridf_xxx_24_25_76 construction of road from quarry chowk doomni road to tea estate main line at doomni division of doomni tea estate under ridf-xxx of nabard for the year 2024-25 781346 : baksa

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 1.00 CR.

EMD: INR 2.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 26-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 09-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 09-10-2024

Opening Date: 09-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Baksa, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional): CE, PWD(Roads), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3

Contact Address: O/O The CE, PWD(Roads), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3

