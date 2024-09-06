PWRD Invites Tender for Improvement of Nagaon- Bhuragaon Road from Moiraburi Petrol Pump to Borjaan - 2024_PWD_38695_27

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Improvement of Nagaon- Bhuragaon Road from Moiraburi Petrol Pump to Borjaan and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Road Department.

About PWRD

The Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWRD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWRD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.

About Tender

Public Works Road Department requests Improvement of Nagaon- Bhuragaon Road from Moiraburi Petrol Pump to Borjaan.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_PWD_38695_27

Tendering Authority: Public Works Road Department

Brief: mmuppna_ridf_xxx_24_25_67 improvement of nagaon- bhuragaon road from moiraburi petrol pump to borjaan - par rcc bridge (chainage 30.17 kim to 32.52 km under mukhya mantrir unnoto pakipath nirman aachani (mmuppna) under ridf-xxx of nabard for the year

Description: mmuppna_ridf_xxx_24_25_67 improvement of nagaon- bhuragaon road from moiraburi petrol pump to borjaan - par rcc bridge (chainage 30.17 kim to 32.52 km under mukhya mantrir unnoto pakipath nirman aachani (mmuppna) under ridf-xxx of nabard for the year 782105 : morigaonopen tender public works roads department

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 5.78 CR.

EMD: INR 11.55 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 11.55 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 03-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 20-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 20-09-2024

Opening Date: 20-09-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Morigaon, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CE, PWD(Roads), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3

Contact Address: O/O The CE, PWD(Roads), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3