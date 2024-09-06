PWRD Invites Tender for Upgradation of Road from Kachomari Char to Bodlichar (Osintola Tiniali to Bodliboreli Lp School) - 2024_PWD_38695_15

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Upgradation of Road from Kachomari Char to Bodlichar (Osintola Tiniali to Bodliboreli Lp School) and other online tender notices published by the Public Works Road Department.

About PWRD

The Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is one of the oldest and most important Departments of the Government of Assam. It was established in the year 1880 under British Rule. In the beginning, it had the responsibility for all public infrastructure development involving construction and maintenance works. In 1956 the Embankment and Drainage (E&D) were bifurcated and established as a separate Department. The PWRD has undergone considerable changes since Independence. To enable it to function smoothly and to focus on the priority assigned by the Government on infrastructure development works, the PWRD was further bifurcated into two departments, viz. Public Works Roads Department and Public Works Building & NH Department. The principal function of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) is to develop and manage the state road infrastructure for providing connectivity and efficient transportation. It undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, culverts in the state.

About Tender

Public Works Road Department requests an Upgradation of Road from Kachomari Char to Bodlichar (Osintola Tiniali to Bodliboreli Lp School).

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_PWD_38695_15

Tendering Authority: Public Works Road Department

Brief: mmuppna_ridf_xxx_24_25_28 upgradation of road from kachomari char to bodlichar (osintola tiniali to bodliboreli lp school) part1 from ch. 0.00m to 3980.00m under mukhya mantrir unnoto pakipath nirman aachani (mmuppna) under ridf-xxx of nabard

Description: mmuppna_ridf_xxx_24_25_28 upgradation of road from kachomari char to bodlichar (osintola tiniali to bodliboreli lp school) part1 from ch. 0.00m to 3980.00m under mukhya mantrir unnoto pakipath nirman aachani (mmuppna) under ridf-xxx of nabard for the 784125 : darrang open tender public works roads department

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 4.85 CR.

EMD: INR 9.69 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 9.69 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 03-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 20-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 20-09-2024

Opening Date: 20-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Darrang, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CE, PWD(Roads), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3

Contact Address: O/O The CE, PWD(Roads), Assam, Chandmari, Ghy-3