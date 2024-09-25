RDD Invites Tender for C/o Rcc Bridge with Bug Girder Over Kandu Mallah Span at Arunachal Pradesh- 2024_CEAR_136381_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the C/o Rcc Bridge with Bug Girder Over Kandu Mallah Span at Arunachal Pradesh and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the C/o Rcc Bridge with Bug Girder Over Kandu Mallah Span at Arunachal Pradesh and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Rural Development Department.
Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.
Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the
C/o Rcc Bridge with Bug Girder Over Kandu Mallah Span at Arunachal Pradesh
Reference No: 2024_CEAR_136381_1
Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department
Brief: c/o rcc bridge with bug girder over kandu nallah span 2x 50.00m, foundation, substructure, superstructure, approach
Description: c/o rcc bridge with bug girder over kandu nallah span 2x 50.00m 792110 : hydel model to rayang at a chainage of 1.7km
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per SBD
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 8.80 CR.
EMD: INR 17.60 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 15.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 23-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 07-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 07-10-2024
Opening Date: 09-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Person (Optional): EE/PIU, RWD, Tezu
Contact Address: O/o The Executive Engineer, RWD, Roing, Lower Dibang Valley District Arunachal Pradesh