RDD Invites Tender for C/o Rcc Bridge with Bug Girder Over Kandu Mallah Span at Arunachal Pradesh- 2024_CEAR_136381_1

About Rural Development Department

Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the

C/o Rcc Bridge with Bug Girder Over Kandu Mallah Span at Arunachal Pradesh

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEAR_136381_1

Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department

Brief: c/o rcc bridge with bug girder over kandu nallah span 2x 50.00m, foundation, substructure, superstructure, approach

Description: c/o rcc bridge with bug girder over kandu nallah span 2x 50.00m 792110 : hydel model to rayang at a chainage of 1.7km

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per SBD

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 8.80 CR.

EMD: INR 17.60 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 15.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 07-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 07-10-2024

Opening Date: 09-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional): EE/PIU, RWD, Tezu

Contact Address: O/o The Executive Engineer, RWD, Roing, Lower Dibang Valley District Arunachal Pradesh

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.