RDD Invites Tender for C/O Road From Zero Point to Dilung - 2024_CEAR_136390_1

About Rural Development Department

Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the

C/O Road From Zero Point to Dilung.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CEAR_136390_1

Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department

Brief: c/o road from zero point to dilung

Description: c/o road from zero point to dilung 791118 : pagbaopen tender ce-rd-ar||itanagar circle||laying-yangte division

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Firm registration, Tender fee, EMD, Bank solvency, Balance sheet of last 5 year by CA, Bank Guarantee with credit facility, EPF, GST number, Work experience, Machineries with RC etc

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 30.15 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 15.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 08-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 08-10-2024

Opening Date: 09-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): EE RWD Laaying Yangte on behalf of GoA

Contact Address: O/o EE,RWD,Laaying Yangte