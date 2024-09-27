RDD Invites Tender for C/O Road From Zero Point to Dilung - 2024_CEAR_136390_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the C/O Road From Zero Point to Dilung and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.
Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the
C/O Road From Zero Point to Dilung.
Reference No: 2024_CEAR_136390_1
Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department
Description: c/o road from zero point to dilung 791118 : pagbaopen tender ce-rd-ar||itanagar circle||laying-yangte division
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Firm registration, Tender fee, EMD, Bank solvency, Balance sheet of last 5 year by CA, Bank Guarantee with credit facility, EPF, GST number, Work experience, Machineries with RC etc
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
EMD: INR 30.15 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 15.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 23-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 08-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 08-10-2024
Opening Date: 09-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): EE RWD Laaying Yangte on behalf of GoA
Contact Address: O/o EE,RWD,Laaying Yangte