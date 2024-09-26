RDD Invites Tender for Construction of 1 No Girls Toilet at Panisagar Govt English Medium School - 2024_CERDD_53223_1
The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of 1 No Girls Toilet at Panisagar Govt English Medium School under Rd Panisagar and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction of 1 No Girls Toilet at Panisagar Govt English Medium School under Rd Panisagar and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Rural Development Department.
About Rural Development Department
Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.
About Tender
Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the
construction of 1 no girls toilet at panisagar govt english medium school under rd panisagar sub division during the fy 2024 25
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_CERDD_53223_1
Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department
Brief: construction of 1 no girls toilet at panisagar govt english medium school under rd panisagar sub division during the fy 2024 25
Description: construction of 1 no girls toilet at panisagar govt english medium school under rd panisagar sub division during the fy 2024 25 799250 : ee rd dharmanagar division, north
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 4.85 Lacs
EMD: INR 9.71 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
/
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 23-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 14-10-2024
Opening Date: 14-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Panisagar, Tripura, India
Contact Details
Contact Person (Optional): EE, RD DHARMANAGAR DIVISION, NORTH TRIPURA
Contact Address: EE RD DMN DIV