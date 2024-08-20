RDD Invites Tender for Construction of block public health unit (internal decoration work) At Boxanagar- 2024_CERDD_51498_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction of block public health unit (internal decoration work) At Boxanagar and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.
Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the Construction of block public health unit (internal decoration work) At Boxanagar
Reference No: 2024_CERDD_51498_1
Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department
Brief: Construction of block public health unit (internal decoration work) at boxanagar chc under boxanagar rd block sepahijala district (pwd sor 2020)
Description: construction of block public health unit (internal decoration work) at boxanagar chc under boxanagar rd block, sepahijala district (pwd sor 2020) 799102 : boxanagar chc
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per DNIT norms
Estimated Cost: INR 11.16 Lacs
EMD: INR 22.31 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 16-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 29-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 29-08-2024
Opening Date: 29-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Sepahijala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): EE RD SNMD
Contact Address: O/O EE RD SNMD