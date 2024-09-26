RDD Invites Tender for Construction of Boundary Wall at Kabarsthan Graveyard - 2024_CERDD_53200_1
About Rural Development Department
About Tender
Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the
construction of boundary wall at kabarsthan graveyard near idgha at dhupirband gp ward no 4 under jubarajnagar rd block
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_CERDD_53200_1
Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 3.75 Lacs
EMD: INR 7.45 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 23-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 14-10-2024
Last Date for Submission: 14-10-2024
Opening Date: 14-10-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Dharmanagar, Tripura, India
Contact Details
Contact Person (Optional): EE RD DMN DIV
Contact Address: EE RD DMN DIV