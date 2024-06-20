RDD Invites Tender for Construction Of Building For Nursery School Adjacent To Fultali Gp Under Dukli R D Block - 2024_CERDD_49579_1
RDD Invites Tender for Construction Of Building For Nursery School Adjacent To Fultali Gp Under Dukli R D Block - 2024_CERDD_49579_1

Rural Development Department is Inviting Tender for Construction Of Building For Nursery School Adjacent To Fultali Gp Under Dukli R D Block.

About Rural Development Department

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the Construction Of Building For Nursery School Adjacent To Fultali Gp Under Dukli R D Block.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CERDD_49579_1

Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department

Brief: Construction Of Building For Nursery School Adjacent To Fultali Gp Under Dukli R D Block (As Per Tripura Pwd Sor 2020)

Description: construction of building for nursery school adjacent to fultali gp under dukli r d block (as per tripura pwd sor 2020) 799006 : as per dnitopen tender chief engineer, rural development department||superintending engineer circle-1, ce, rdd||executive engineer western division-1

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 18.35 Lacs    

EMD: INR 36.70 Thousand    

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand    

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 15-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 24-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 24-06-2024

Opening Date: 24-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, RD Agartala Division

Contact Address: O/o the Executive Engineer, RD Agartala Division

