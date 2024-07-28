RDD Invites Tender for construction of circuit house attached to khowai dm complex at khowai district - 2024_CERDD_50118_2

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for construction of circuit house attached to khowai dm complex at khowai district and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.

Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the construction of circuit house attached to khowai dm complex at khowai district.

Reference No: 2024_CERDD_50118_2

Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department

Brief: construction of circuit house attached to khowai dm complex at khowai district as per pwd sor - 2023

Description: construction of circuit house attached to khowai dm complex at khowai district as per pwd sor - 2023 799202 : as per dnit open tender chief engineer, rural development department||superintending engineer - 6th circle||khowai division

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Estimated Cost: INR 7.44 CR.

EMD: INR 14.87 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand

Start Date of Document Collection: 25-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 12-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 02-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 12-08-2024

Opening Date: 12-08-2024

Location 1: Khowai, Tripura, India

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, RD Khowai Division, Kh

Contact Address: O/o the Executive Engineer, RD Khowai Division, Khowai District