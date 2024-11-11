RDD Invites Tender for Construction of Community Hall Near Loknath Ashram Karailong Under Teliamura - 2024_CERDD_54554_1
About Rural Development Department
Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.
About Tender
Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the
Construction of Community Hall Near Loknath Ashram Karailong Under Teliamura.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_CERDD_54554_1
Tendering Authority: Rural Development Departmen
Brief: construction of community hall near loknath ashram karailong under teliamura sub-division as per pwd sor-2023.
Description: construction of community hall near loknath ashram karailong under teliamura sub-division as per pwd sor-2023. 799205 : as per dnit open tender chief engineer, rural development department||superintending engineer circle-1, ce, rdd||executive engineer western division-3
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 6.79 Lacs
EMD: INR 13.58 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 08-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 21-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 21-11-2024
Opening Date: 21-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Teliamura, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): the Executive Engineer, RD Teliamura Division, Tel
Contact Address: O/o the Executive Engineer, RD Teliamura Division, Teliamura, Khowai District