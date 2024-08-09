RDD Invites Tender for Construction of Health Sub-Centre at Malda para at Chakma Adc Village - 2024_CERDD_51369_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Health Sub-Centre at Malda para at Chakma Adc Village under Ganganagar Rd Sub Division and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.

About Rural Development Department

Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the Construction of Health Sub-Centre at Malda para at Chakma Adc Village under Ganganagar Rd Sub Division

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CERDD_51369_1

Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department

Brief: Construction of Health Sub-Centre at Malda para at Chakma Adc Village under Ganganagar Rd Sub Division

Description: construction of health sub-centre at malda para at chakma adc village under ganganagar rd sub division 799289 : gnc

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 47.87 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 07-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 20-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 12-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 20-08-2024

Opening Date: 21-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dhalai, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Executive Engineer RD Gonda Twisa Division Dh

Contact Address: O/O The Executive Engineer RD Gonda Twisa Division Dhalai Tripura

