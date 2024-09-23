Tenders

RDD Invites Tender for Construction of Puthiba Debata Mandir at Abhaynagar Agartala, West Tripura 2ndphase - 2024_CERDD_52960_1

Rural Development Department is Inviting Tender for Construction of Puthiba Debata Mandir at Abhaynagar Agartala, West Tripura 2ndphase.
About Rural Development Department

Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the
Construction of Puthiba Debata Mandir at Abhaynagar Agartala, West Tripura 2ndphase.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CERDD_52960_1

Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department

Brief: construction of puthiba debata mandir at abhaynagar agartala, west tripura 2ndphase

Description: construction of puthiba debata mandir at abhaynagar agartala, west tripura 2ndphase 799006 : as per dnitopen tenderchief engineer, rural development department||superintending engineer circle-1, ce, rdd||executive engineer western division-1

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 26.00 Lacs    

EMD: INR 52.00 Thousand    

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand    

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 18-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 26-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 26-09-2024

Opening Date: 26-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, RD Agartala Division

Contact Address: O/o the EE, RD Agartala Division, Gurkhabasti

Attachment
PDF
152461509 (1).pdf
Preview
Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.
