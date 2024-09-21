RDD Invites Tender for Construction of Ramnagar Higher Secondary School - 2024_CERDD_52964_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Ramnagar Higher Secondary School at Ramnagar under RD Agartala Division and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.
Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.
Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the
construction of ramnagar higher secondary school at ramnagar under rd agartala division, west tripura sh- providing internal electrification work thereof
Reference No: 2024_CERDD_52964_1
Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 6.83 Lacs
EMD: INR 13.66 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 18-09-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 26-09-2024
Last Date for Submission: 26-09-2024
Opening Date: 26-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Agartala, Tripura, India
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, RD Agartala Division
Contact Address: O/o the EE, RD Agartala Division, Gurkhabasti