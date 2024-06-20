RDD Invites Tender for Construction Of Rcc Foot Bridge Over Gomati River Near Bans Bazar At Rabindra Nagar - 2024_CERDD_49641_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction Of Rcc Foot Bridge Over Gomati River Near Bans Bazar At Rabindra Nagar and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.

About Rural Development Department

Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the Construction Of Rcc Foot Bridge Over Gomati River Near Bans Bazar At Rabindra Nagar.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CERDD_49641_1

Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department

Brief: Construction Of Rcc Foot Bridge Over Gomati River Near Bans Bazar At Rabindra Nagar Gp Of Kathalia Rd Biock,Sonamura, Sepahijala District During 2023-24 Pwd Sor 2023

Description: construction of rcc foot bridge over gomati river near bans bazar at rabindra nagar gp of kathalia rd biock,sonamura, sepahijala district during 2023-24 pwd sor 2023 799131 : sonamuraopen tenderchief engineer, rural development department||superintending engineer - 5th circle||sonamura division

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.58 CR.

EMD: INR 3.16 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 8.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 18-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 09-07-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 24-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 09-07-2024

Opening Date: 09-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Sepahijala, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): EE RD SNMD

Contact Address: O/O EE RD SNMD