RDD Invites Tender for Fc, Gsb, Wbm, Bt, Cds, Drainage And Protection Works - C/O Road L021- Goa Pmgsy Road To Rane Via Fuba And Rawiok in Itanagar-2024_CEAR_132904_1

About Rural Development Department

Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for Corrigendum : Fc, Gsb, Wbm, Bt, Cds, Drainage And Protection Works - C/O Road L021- Goa Pmgsy Road To Rane Via Fuba And Rawiok

Tender Details

Reference No.- 2024_CEAR_132904_1

Tendering Authority- Rural Development Department

Brief- Corrigendum : Fc, Gsb, Wbm, Bt, Cds, Drainage And Protection Works - C/O Road L021- Goa Pmgsy Road To Rane Via Fuba And Rawiok

Description- c/o road l021- goa pmgsy road to rane via fuba and rawiok 791118 : 10 km from damin open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria-Firm registration , Tender fee, EMD, Bank Solvency, Balance sheet of last five years by CA, GST and EPF certificate and other important document

Key Values

EMD- INR 49.40 Lacs

Document Fee- INR 15.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection- 20-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date- 25-03-2024

Last Date for Submission- 24-04-2024

Opening Date- 25-04-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location1- Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)- SE RWC

Contact Address- O/o SE RWC, Ita

