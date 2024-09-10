RDD Invites Tender for Formation of Individual House Hold Beneficiaries Plot (Plot-3) Allotment for Bru Re-Settlement - 2024_CERDD_52365_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Formation of Individual House Hold Beneficiaries Plot (Plot-3) Allotment for Bru Re-Settlement and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.

About Rural Development Department

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the

Formation of Individual House Hold Beneficiaries Plot (Plot-3) Allotment for Bru Re-Settlement.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CERDD_52365_1

Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department

Brief: formation of individual house hold beneficiaries plot (plot-3) allotment for bru re-settlement at kali lawgang adc village under bokafa rd block during the financial year 2023-24. (pwd sor-2023)

formation of individual house hold beneficiaries plot (plot-3) allotment for bru re-settlement at kali lawgang adc village under bokafa rd block during the financial year 2023-24. (pwd sor-2023) 799144 : as per dnitopen tender chief engineer, rural development department||superintending engineer circle-2, ce, rdd||executive engineer southern division-4

Pre-Qualification Criteria: please refer tender document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 47.69 Lacs

EMD: INR 95.38 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 06-09-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 13-09-2024

Last Date for Submission: 13-09-2024

Opening Date: 13-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: South Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer,RD Santirbazar Division

Contact Address: O/o the Executive Engineer RD Santirbazar Division Santirbazar South Tripura