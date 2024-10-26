RDD Invites Tender for Internal Electrification for Vertical Extension of Chandipur Block Building - 2024_CERDD_54077_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Internal Electrification for Vertical Extension of Chandipur Block Building at 1st floor under Unakoti District and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.

About Rural Development Department

Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the

internal electrification for vertical extension of chandipur block building at 1st floor under unakoti district.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CERDD_54077_1

Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department

Brief: internal electrification for vertical extension of chandipur block building at 1st floor under unakoti district.

Description: internal electrification for vertical extension of chandipur block building at 1st floor under unakoti district. 799277 : at chandipur block office

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 7.86 Lacs

EMD: INR 15.73 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 23-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 06-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 06-11-2024

Opening Date: 06-11-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Unakoti, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): EE,RD,KGT

Contact Address: Asrampalli, KGT

