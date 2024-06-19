RDD Invites Tender for Internal Electrification Of Sabroom Sdm Office Building - 2024_CERDD_49568_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for internal Electrification Of Sabroom Sdm Office Building and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.

About Rural Development Department

Being the nodal Ministry for most of the development and welfare activities in the rural areas, the Ministry of Rural Development plays a pivotal role in the overall development strategy of the country. The vision and mission of the Ministry is sustainable and inclusive growth of rural India through a multipronged strategy for eradication of poverty by increasing livelihoods opportunities, providing social safety net and developing infrastructure for growth. This is expected to improve quality of life in rural India and to correct the developmental imbalances, aiming in the process, to reach out to most disadvantaged sections of the society.

About Tender

Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the internal Electrification Of Sabroom Sdm Office Building.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_CERDD_49568_1

Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department

Brief: Internal Electrification Of Sabroom Sdm Office Building - Internal Electrification For Construction Of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sdm) Office Building At Sabroom Under Rd Satchand Division During The Financial Year 2024-25

Description: internal electrification for construction of sub-divisional magistrate (sdm) office building at sabroom under rd satchand division during the financial year 2024-25 799143 : o/o the executive engineer rd satchand division saopen tenderchief engineer, rural development department||superintending engineer circle-2, ce, rdd||executive engineer southern division-2

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 33.24 Lacs

EMD: INR 66.48 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 15-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 29-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 29-06-2024

Opening Date: 29-06-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: South Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer RD Satchand Division Sabroom So

Contact Address: O/o the Executive Engineer RD Satchand Division Sabroom South Tripura