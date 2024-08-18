RDD Invites Tender for vertical extension of la record room building at the backside of dm collector office, West Tripura - 2024_CERDD_51462_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for vertical extension of la record room building at the backside of dm collector office, West Tripura and other online tender notices published by the Rural Development Department.
Rural Development Department requests a proposal for the vertical extension of la record room building at the backside of dm collector office, West Tripura.
Reference No: 2024_CERDD_51462_1
Tendering Authority: Rural Development Department
Brief: vertical extension of la record room building at the backside of dm collector office, west tripura during fy 2024-25
Description: vertical extension of la record room building at the backside of dm collector office, west tripura during fy 2024-25 799006 : as per dnit open tender chief engineer, rural development department|| superintending engineer circle-1, ce, rdd||executive engineer western division-1
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 2.35 CR.
EMD: INR 4.70 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 8.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 14-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 30-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 20-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 30-08-2024
Opening Date: 30-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, RD Agartala Division
Contact Address: O/o the EE, RD Agartala Division, Gurkhabasti