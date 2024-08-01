SSA Invites Tenders for the Construction of Teachers Residential Quarter - 2024_SSA_38258_5

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Teachers Residential Quarter at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya Majuli and other online tender notices published by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Authority

About SSA

SSA has been operational in Assam since 2000-2001. With the passage of the RTE Act, changes need to be incorporated into the SSA approach, strategies and norms. The changes are not merely confined to norms for providing teachers or classrooms, but encompass the vision and approach to elementary education as evidenced in the shift to child-centric focus entitlements and quality elementary education in regular schools

About Tender

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Authority requests a proposal for the tenders for the construction of teachers residential quarter at netaji subhash chandra bose awasiya vidyalaya majuli 1831040241 in majuli district.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_SSA_38258_5

Tendering Authority: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Authority

Brief:construction of teachers residential quarter at netaji subhash chandra bose awasiya vidyalaya majuli 1831040241 in majuli district

Description: group-31 781019 : tinsukia

Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per Tender Documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 1.20 CR.

EMD: INR 2.40 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 2.40 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 30-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 05-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-08-2024

Opening Date: 19-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Majuli, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): MISSION DIRECTOR, SAMAGRA SHIKSHA, ASSAM

Contact Address: Kahilipara, Guwahati-19

